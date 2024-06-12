Security Forces Pledge to Eliminate Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Lt Governor
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured that security forces and police are committed to eliminating all terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a folk festival, he addressed the recent Reasi terror attack that killed nine pilgrims and injured 33 others, emphasizing the widespread anger and determination for justice.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment of the security forces and police to eradicate terrorism and its supporters from Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking at a folk festival organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at Tagore Hall, Sinha commented on the profound outrage caused by the Reasi terror attack.
"Three days ago, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on humanity in Reasi, inciting anger across all sectors of society, including the artistic community," Sinha said.
He reassured the public, saying, "I want to assure the people that the security forces and police will not rest till they eliminate terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir."
The attack resulted in the tragic death of nine pilgrims and injured 33 others when terrorists opened fire on their bus heading to the Shiv Khori temple.
