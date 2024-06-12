Left Menu

Punjab's Crackdown on Methanol: Ensuring Safety and Preventing Hooch Tragedies

Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema calls for a robust framework to regulate the interstate movement of methanol, aiming to prevent hooch tragedies. Emphasizing the regulation of online sales, enforcement activities in April and May 2024 led to significant seizures of illicit liquor and related materials.

Punjab's Excise and Taxation Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, emphasized on Wednesday the necessity for a robust framework to monitor and regulate the interstate movement of methanol. This initiative aims to avert potential hooch tragedies by preventing the diversion of methanol for illicit alcohol production. The minister has directed department officials to develop a stringent enforcement mechanism, in collaboration with the Union government, focusing on the sale and movement of methanol, particularly online sales of the chemical.

Cheema stated, 'This initiative is pivotal in preventing the diversion of methanol for the production of illicit alcohol, which can lead to hooch tragedies.'

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner (Taxation), Vikas Pratap Singh, shared details of enforcement activities from April and May 2024, noting the seizure of 14,011 litres of illicit liquor, 3,450 litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), and 16,79,907 litres of 'lahan', a raw material for making illicit liquor. Intensive operations against liquor smuggling, ENA, and related excise crimes are ongoing.

