Hospital Bribery Scandal: Employees Accused in Porsche Crash Case

Police investigations have revealed CCTV footage captured in Yerawada implicating a Sassoon General Hospital employee in a conspiracy to alter blood samples of a minor driver involved in a deadly Porsche crash.

The video evidence shows a middleman, Ashpak Makandar, bribing hospital worker Atul Ghatkamble, confirmed a crime branch official.

This incident ties back to the tragic May 19 accident in Kalyani Nagar, where a teenage driver crashed into a motorbike, killing two young IT professionals. The juvenile's blood samples were allegedly swapped in an attempt to falsify sobriety testing.

Makandar and Ghatkamble are among those arrested, along with the juvenile's parents. It has been reported by the police that builder Vishal Agarwal, the driver's father, paid Rs 3 lakh for the cover-up, of which co-accused Dr. Shreehari Halnor received Rs 2.5 lakh, and Ghatkamble received Rs 50,000. The police claim to have recovered the bribe money.

The teenager is currently under observation, with ongoing investigations into the bribery and evidence tampering allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)