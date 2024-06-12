PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Indian Victims in Kuwait Fire Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of Indian nationals who lost their lives in a devastating fire in Kuwait, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The fire, which broke out early Wednesday, engulfed a multi-storey building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area, resulting in the deaths of at least 49 people, mostly Indians, and injuring more than 50 others, officials reported.

Prime Minister Modi chaired a review meeting at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on the Kuwait fire tragedy. In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extended his condolences to the bereaved families, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Modi directed the Indian government to extend all possible assistance, instructing the Minister of State for External Affairs to travel to Kuwait immediately to oversee relief efforts and expedite the repatriation of mortal remains.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased Indian nationals from the Prime Minister Relief Fund. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, and other senior officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, were present at the meeting.

The Indian embassy in Kuwait has been in close contact with local law enforcement, fire services, and health departments to coordinate necessary actions.

