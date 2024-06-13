Left Menu

Hamas Pushes for Ceasefire Agreement Amid Gaza Conflict

Hamas announced its positive stance on achieving a ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip conflict. The group urged the U.S. to press Israel for a permanent ceasefire. While U.S. officials claim Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal by President Joe Biden, no Israeli official has confirmed this acceptance.

Hamas said on Wednesday it has shown "full positivity" in efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip conflict.

In a statement, the Palestinian group said it urged the U.S., Israel's biggest ally, to pressure Israel to accept a deal leading to a permanent ceasefire in the enclave.

Hamas said that while U.S. officials have said Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal outlined by President Joe Biden on May 31, "we have not heard any Israeli official confirm this acceptance."

