Tensions Rise in the South China Sea Amid U.S.-Philippines Alliance

China's military executed a patrol in the South China Sea on Friday, coinciding with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to Manila, where he reaffirmed America's support to the Philippines amid territorial disputes with Beijing.

The Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army criticized the Philippines for seeking foreign partnerships to conduct joint patrols and propagate unlawful territorial claims, potentially destabilizing the region.

On the same day, the United States, Japan, and the Philippines conducted naval exercises, underscoring ongoing geopolitical tensions in a sea crucial for global commerce, which sees an estimated $3 trillion in trade annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)