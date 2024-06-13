Gunfire Erupts as Three Deputies and Suspect Injured in Northern Illinois Home

Three sheriff's deputies were shot on Wednesday while responding to a home in northern Illinois, according to authorities. The suspect was also injured, confirmed Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle.

Deputies were called to the Lost Lake community near Dixon following a report that an individual inside the home was threatening to harm themselves or others. Communication with the suspect failed, leading deputies to enter the residence shortly before noon.

"Immediately upon entering the house, our deputies received fire from inside the house," said Sheriff VanVickle. Following the gunfire, all injured parties were taken to Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon. The Illinois State Police will lead the investigation.

