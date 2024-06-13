Left Menu

Kuwait Fire Claims Lives of Five Tamils, TN Government Steps In

A devastating fire in Kuwait's Mangaf city has claimed the lives of 49 foreign workers, including five from Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Minister Gingee KS Masthan confirmed the deaths and assured steps to bring home the bodies and provide medical care for the injured.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:10 IST
A devastating fire in Kuwait's Mangaf city early on Wednesday has claimed the lives of 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians and five Tamils. Tamil Nadu Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister, Gingee KS Masthan, confirmed the tragic deaths, stating that the victims hailed from Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, and Peravurani regions.

The identified victims are Rama Karuppan, Veerasamy Mariappan, Chinnadurai Krishnamurthy, Mohammed Sherif, and Richard. Minister Masthan assured that, following Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive, all necessary measures are being taken to bring home the bodies and to ensure adequate medical care for the injured.

The state government has been informed by the Embassy in Kuwait that official information on the victims will be provided soon. Meanwhile, continuous monitoring of the situation is underway to provide timely assistance to the affected families.

