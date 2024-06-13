Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil Launches E-Flows Monitoring System to Revitalize Ganga

In his first major action since taking office, the newly appointed Union Jal Shakti Minister, CR Paatil, conducted a comprehensive review of the Namami Gange Mission projects. During this critical meeting, Paatil officially launched the environmental flows (E-flows) monitoring system, a key component of the Aviral Ganga initiative spearheaded by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

The high-level review session saw the attendance of Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Secretary of Water Resources Debashree Mukherjee, Director General of NMCG Rajeev Kumar Mital, and other senior officials. The new system integrates seamlessly with the PRAYAG portal, which serves as a hub for real-time monitoring of project planning, river water quality assessments, and other critical parameters.

Designed to ensure the Ganga's continuous and sustainable flow, the E-flows monitoring system utilizes quarterly data from the Central Water Commission and oversees key parameters like in-flow, out-flow, and mandated E-flow across 11 projects. The system marks a significant advancement in real-time water quality analysis for the Ganga, Yamuna, and their tributaries, and also tracks the performance of sewage treatment plants through the Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS). Paatil emphasized the urgency of completing ongoing projects on time, developing innovative solutions to emerging challenges, and maintaining the ecological resilience of the Ganga.

