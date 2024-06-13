Jalandhar West Bypoll: Key Dates Announced

The Election Commission of India has released a detailed schedule for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly constituency in Punjab, which will commence on Friday.

The bypoll was triggered by the resignation of Sheetal Angural, AAP's Jalandhar West (SC) lawmaker, who switched allegiance to the BJP on March 28. The election is set for July 10, with votes to be counted on July 13.

Nomination papers will be accepted by the Jalandhar Development Authority estate officer, serving as the constituency's returning officer. Prospective candidates can file their nominations from June 15, though the exercise is paused on June 16 due to a Sunday and on June 17 in observance of Bakrid. The final day for nominations is June 21, with scrutiny on June 24 and the final withdrawal date on June 26.

