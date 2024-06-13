Left Menu

Elderly Man Attacked by Police Dog in Meghalaya Police Station

An elderly man named Solin Suting was attacked by a police dog inside a police station in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills. He was brought in for verification with a Bangladeshi ID card. Suting claims officers were intoxicated and threatened him. He was treated at a hospital and discharged.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:09 IST
Elderly Man Attacked by Police Dog in Meghalaya Police Station
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man was reportedly injured after being attacked by a police dog inside a police station in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district.

The victim, identified as Solin Suting, had been picked up from near the India-Bangladesh border around 2 am, possessing a Bangladeshi ID card, according to officials.

West Jaintia Hills District SP C Syrti said the attack occurred during a verification process at the police station. Suting alleges the officers were intoxicated and had threatened him to keep the incident quiet, which has been denied by the SP.

Subsequently, Suting was taken to a hospital for treatment by his family and later discharged, Syrti added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024