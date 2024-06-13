Elderly Man Attacked by Police Dog in Meghalaya Police Station

An elderly man was reportedly injured after being attacked by a police dog inside a police station in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district.

The victim, identified as Solin Suting, had been picked up from near the India-Bangladesh border around 2 am, possessing a Bangladeshi ID card, according to officials.

West Jaintia Hills District SP C Syrti said the attack occurred during a verification process at the police station. Suting alleges the officers were intoxicated and had threatened him to keep the incident quiet, which has been denied by the SP.

Subsequently, Suting was taken to a hospital for treatment by his family and later discharged, Syrti added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)