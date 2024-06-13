Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Reforms 3.0: A New Era Of Governance

The newly formed Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has introduced Reforms 3.0, which includes 24 citizen-centric initiatives. Key aspects include 100% digitization of the Finance and Planning departments, district-level consultative vision plans, enhanced last mile service delivery, and comprehensive ease of living and doing business measures.

Updated: 13-06-2024 21:47 IST
The newly formed Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has rolled out an ambitious Reforms 3.0 agenda, featuring 24 citizen-centric initiatives aimed at comprehensive governance improvement. Paramount focus has been placed on achieving 100% digitization of the Finance and Planning departments, facilitating all government transactions electronically.

Additionally, a bottom-up planning approach will be employed to devise district-level consultative vision plans to ensure effective development. Efforts to enhance service delivery include fortifying the offices of divisional and deputy commissioners.

In a move to simplify compliance and promote ease of living and doing business, a committee of secretaries will review existing regulations. The establishment of a citizen data repository will streamline proactive scheme enrollments, and the proposed Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA) will drive governance innovation and socio-economic transformation.

