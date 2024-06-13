Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of Seven Tamils; Tamil Nadu Govt Assures Support

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday confirmed the deaths of seven Tamils in a devastating fire in Kuwait, with arrangements underway to transport their remains to Chennai.

Expressing his deep sorrow, Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh for each family affected and assured full support for the injured.

Identified victims include Veerasamy Mariappan, E Raju, Krishnamurthy Chinnadurai, Sivasankaran Govindan, P Richard, Karuppannan Ramu, and Mohamed Sharif. Minorities Welfare Minister Gingee K S Masthan stated efforts are ongoing to bring the bodies back and provide medical care for survivors.

