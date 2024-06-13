U.S. Observes Limited Israeli Military Action in Rafah

The United States has not yet seen Israel launch a major military operation in the Gaza city of Rafah, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

Israel's military operations in Rafah are not of the "size, scope or scale" of operations conducted elsewhere in Gaza, Miller said in a briefing for reporters. "It's been a more limited operation."

