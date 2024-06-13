U.S. Observes Limited Israeli Military Action in Rafah
The United States has noted that Israel has not launched a major military operation in Rafah, Gaza. According to U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, the operations in Rafah are limited in size, scope, and scale compared to other locations in Gaza, as stated during a briefing.
The United States has not yet seen Israel launch a major military operation in the Gaza city of Rafah, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Thursday.
Israel's military operations in Rafah are not of the "size, scope or scale" of operations conducted elsewhere in Gaza, Miller said in a briefing for reporters. "It's been a more limited operation."
