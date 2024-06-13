Cyber Thugs Arrested for Rs 9 Crore Fraud in Noida

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended two cyber criminals accused of orchestrating a Rs 9 crore fraud targeting a Noida-based businessman. The suspects, identified as Akram (28) and Sushil Kumar (45), lured the victim through a WhatsApp group that appeared to offer lucrative share market tips.

The businessman, Rajat Bothra, began by making small investments but was ultimately duped into transferring Rs 9.09 crore over 13 installments. The investigation, launched following an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 36, led to the arrest of Akram and Kumar.

The arrested duo allegedly facilitated transactions for the gang leader, Shaan, by providing bank and digital accounts. Authorities have recovered Rs 1.64 crore from their bank accounts and Rs 6.99 lakh in cryptocurrency, with efforts ongoing to apprehend additional suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)