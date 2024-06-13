Left Menu

Cyber Thugs Arrested for Rs 9 Crore Fraud in Noida

Two suspected cyber criminals have been arrested in connection with a Rs 9 crore fraud involving a Noida businessman. The victim was deceived via a WhatsApp group promoting share market investments. The police have seized Rs 1.64 crore from the accused's bank accounts and Rs 6.99 lakh in cryptocurrency.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:07 IST
Cyber Thugs Arrested for Rs 9 Crore Fraud in Noida
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended two cyber criminals accused of orchestrating a Rs 9 crore fraud targeting a Noida-based businessman. The suspects, identified as Akram (28) and Sushil Kumar (45), lured the victim through a WhatsApp group that appeared to offer lucrative share market tips.

The businessman, Rajat Bothra, began by making small investments but was ultimately duped into transferring Rs 9.09 crore over 13 installments. The investigation, launched following an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 36, led to the arrest of Akram and Kumar.

The arrested duo allegedly facilitated transactions for the gang leader, Shaan, by providing bank and digital accounts. Authorities have recovered Rs 1.64 crore from their bank accounts and Rs 6.99 lakh in cryptocurrency, with efforts ongoing to apprehend additional suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024