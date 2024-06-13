CBI Arrests EPFO Officer and Middlemen in Rs 1.10 Lakh Bribery Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three individuals, including an EPFO enforcement officer, for accepting a Rs 1.10 lakh bribe in Jamnagar. The officer and his middlemen were caught in a trap laid by the CBI. Searches are ongoing at multiple locations related to the accused.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three individuals, including an enforcement officer from the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh.
The arrested individuals are EPFO enforcement officer NC Nathwani, and his consultants HK Bhayani and his son Jay Bhayani, residents of Mithapur in Devbhumi Dwarka district, as stated by CBI.
The CBI registered the case based on a complaint from a labor contractor, who alleged that the officer demanded a bribe for clearing pending EPF issues related to his firm. The CBI set a trap and caught Nathwani accepting the bribe through the Bhayanis. Searches are currently underway at various premises linked to the accused in Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Rajkot districts.
