Tragic Blaze in Kuwait Claims Lives of Three Andhra Pradesh Migrants

In a grievous incident, three migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh tragically lost their lives in a recent fire disaster in Kuwait, the state government reported on Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), which handles NRI and migrant-related affairs, identified the deceased as T Lokanandam from Srikakulam district, and M Satyanarayana and M Eshwarudu from West Godavari district. This identification was based on information provided by the New Delhi-based Andhra Pradesh Bhavan with which APNRTS is closely coordinating.

APNRTS has reached out to the bereaved families, gathered further information, and finalized the details regarding the reception of the mortal remains at the airport. The society stated that the mortal remains are anticipated to arrive in New Delhi by Friday afternoon and will then be dispatched to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports for subsequent transfer to the victims' hometowns.

