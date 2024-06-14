Houthi Rebels Attack Commercial Ship in Gulf of Aden, One Mariner Severely Wounded

In a provocative act, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched two anti-ship cruise missiles on Thursday, striking a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden and severely injuring one mariner, as confirmed by authorities.

The M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned bulk cargo carrier, ablaze and damaged, necessitated immediate US military assistance for the injured mariner, who was evacuated for medical treatment.

The assault is the latest in a series of Houthi strikes connected to the Israel-Hamas conflict, marking elevated dangers in the shipping lanes surrounding Yemen.

