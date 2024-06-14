Left Menu

Houthi Rebels Attack Commercial Ship in Gulf of Aden, One Mariner Severely Wounded

Houthi rebels launched two anti-ship missiles, hitting a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, severely wounding one mariner and setting the vessel on fire. The M/V Verbena, carrying wood from Malaysia to Italy, reported significant damage. The incident is part of an ongoing campaign amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-06-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 08:48 IST
Houthi Rebels Attack Commercial Ship in Gulf of Aden, One Mariner Severely Wounded
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a provocative act, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched two anti-ship cruise missiles on Thursday, striking a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden and severely injuring one mariner, as confirmed by authorities.

The M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned bulk cargo carrier, ablaze and damaged, necessitated immediate US military assistance for the injured mariner, who was evacuated for medical treatment.

The assault is the latest in a series of Houthi strikes connected to the Israel-Hamas conflict, marking elevated dangers in the shipping lanes surrounding Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024