Houthi Rebels Attack Commercial Ship in Gulf of Aden, One Mariner Severely Wounded
Houthi rebels launched two anti-ship missiles, hitting a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, severely wounding one mariner and setting the vessel on fire. The M/V Verbena, carrying wood from Malaysia to Italy, reported significant damage. The incident is part of an ongoing campaign amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
In a provocative act, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched two anti-ship cruise missiles on Thursday, striking a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden and severely injuring one mariner, as confirmed by authorities.
The M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned bulk cargo carrier, ablaze and damaged, necessitated immediate US military assistance for the injured mariner, who was evacuated for medical treatment.
The assault is the latest in a series of Houthi strikes connected to the Israel-Hamas conflict, marking elevated dangers in the shipping lanes surrounding Yemen.
