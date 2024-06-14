Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Orders Swift Action Against Riverbank Encroachments

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the removal of encroachments on river and pond banks. The directive aims to ensure the preservation and revival of water bodies like the Kukrail river in Lucknow, with similar actions planned across other districts.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-06-2024 09:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the removal of encroachments from river and pond banks across the state. The instructions were issued during a high-level meeting on Thursday.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) highlighted ongoing efforts for the revival of the Kukrail river in Lucknow, where illegal settlements have already been dismantled and residents relocated. A similar situation was cited in districts like Moradabad, Kashi, and Saharanpur.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of preserving old ponds and other water bodies, urging prompt action to remove any existing encroachments. This move follows a recent court order mandating the demolition of over 1,000 illegal residences and commercial establishments in Akbarnagar I and II, Lucknow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

