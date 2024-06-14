Left Menu

Heroic Coordination: External Affairs Ministry's Stellar Efforts in Kuwait Fire Tragedy

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi praised the External Affairs Ministry for effectively coordinating the treatment and repatriation of Indians injured in the Kuwait fire tragedy, which claimed 49 lives. Kerala Ministers are mobilizing resources, including ambulances, to manage the arrival and transport of the deceased to their families.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-06-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 09:35 IST
Suresh Gopi
Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi lauded the External Affairs Ministry on Friday for excellently orchestrating the treatment and repatriation of Indians injured in the devastating Kuwait fire tragedy, which claimed at least 49 lives.

Tourism and Petroleum Minister Gopi announced he had canceled his other engagements for the day to personally receive the bodies of the Malayalees who perished in the incident at the international airport.

Accompanying him, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan informed reporters that the remains of 23 Malayalees, 7 Tamilians, and one person from Karnataka would be received in Kerala before the flight carrying the deceased heads to Delhi. He highlighted that the state government had arranged public displays of the bodies and organized ambulances for transportation to their families.

Additionally, Rajan assured that extra ambulances could be arranged by the Health Department if necessary and that a pilot vehicle had been provided for each ambulance. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other state ministers are expected at the airport. Gopi commended the External Affairs Ministry for their swift and effective intervention to ensure proper treatment for the injured and timely repatriation of the deceased. Officials confirmed that 49 people lost their lives in the fire, with 42 of them being Indians, while the rest were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian, and Nepali nationals.

