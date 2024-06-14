Left Menu

Sheena Bora's Remains Allegedly Go Missing, Trial Continues

Sheena Bora's bones, recovered by police in 2012, are untraceable, the prosecution informed a CBI court. Indrani Mukerjea remains the prime suspect in her daughter's murder. Despite diligent searches, the remains couldn't be located. The court will continue recording evidence without the remains on June 27.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:01 IST
Sheena Bora's Remains Allegedly Go Missing, Trial Continues
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, the prosecution informed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that the bones and remains allegedly belonging to Sheena Bora, recovered by police in Raigad, Maharashtra, have gone missing.

This disclosure came during the deposition of a forensic expert from the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area.

The court is currently recording the testimony of the forensics expert who initially examined the bones in 2012, recovered from the site where Bora's burnt body was buried. Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora's mother, stands accused in this high-profile murder case.

Special Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode informed the court on Thursday that despite diligent search efforts, the bones and remains could not be found. However, the prosecution intends to proceed with the examination of the forensic expert without presenting the remains.

The CBI court has adjourned the matter to June 27 for further evidence recording after receiving no objections from defence advocates regarding the prosecution's request to proceed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024