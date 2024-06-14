Sheena Bora's Remains Allegedly Go Missing, Trial Continues

In a startling revelation, the prosecution informed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that the bones and remains allegedly belonging to Sheena Bora, recovered by police in Raigad, Maharashtra, have gone missing.

This disclosure came during the deposition of a forensic expert from the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area.

The court is currently recording the testimony of the forensics expert who initially examined the bones in 2012, recovered from the site where Bora's burnt body was buried. Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora's mother, stands accused in this high-profile murder case.

Special Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode informed the court on Thursday that despite diligent search efforts, the bones and remains could not be found. However, the prosecution intends to proceed with the examination of the forensic expert without presenting the remains.

The CBI court has adjourned the matter to June 27 for further evidence recording after receiving no objections from defence advocates regarding the prosecution's request to proceed.

