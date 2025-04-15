Left Menu

Shockwaves in Damoh: Fake Cardiologist's Deadly Deceptions Unveiled

Nine individuals, including staff of the Missionary Hospital in Damoh, MP, face charges for allegedly operating an illegal cath lab, leading to the deaths of seven patients by fake cardiologist Narendra Yadav. The lab's registration was obtained through forged documents, triggering investigations and legal actions.

Updated: 15-04-2025 17:50 IST
An illegal catheterisation laboratory at Missionary Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh has come under scrutiny following the deaths of seven patients. Authorities report that Narendra Yadav, falsely posing as a cardiologist, performed procedures leading to the fatalities.

Police have registered a case against nine individuals, including hospital directors, for acquiring illegal registration using forged documents. The names of the accused include Ashim Newton, Frank Harrison, and Ajay Lal, among others. The investigation is grounded in a complaint from Damoh's Chief Medical and Health Officer.

Dr. Narendra Yadav was apprehended in Prayagraj after being accused of possessing a bogus medical degree, resulting in charges under several laws. The National Human Rights Commission has initiated a probe into this tragic episode.

