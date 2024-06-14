Karnataka High Court Restrains CID from Arresting Former CM Yediyurappa in POCSO Case
The Karnataka High Court has restricted the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with a POCSO case. The court has directed him to appear before the CID on June 17. Then, the veteran BJP leader denied charges and sought anticipatory bail.
In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa concerning a POCSO case registered against him.
The court directed the senior BJP leader to appear before the CID for the ongoing investigation on June 17. A Bengaluru court recently issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, stemming from allegations made earlier this year.
Yediyurappa, who denies the accusations, had filed petitions seeking bail and FIR quashing. His legal team argues there is no need for arrest while acknowledging his cooperation with the investigation thus far.
