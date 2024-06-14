Supreme Court's Friday Decisions: NEET-UG Row, Elgar Parishad Case, and Shiv Mandir Demolition
On Friday, June 14, the Supreme Court heard crucial cases, including a plea involving NEET-UG 2024 question paper leaks and the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The Court also upheld the demolition of a Pracheen Shiv Mandir near the Yamuna floodplains.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court addressed multiple high-stakes issues on Friday, June 14. The apex court sought responses from petitioners who had approached various high courts for a re-test of NEET-UG 2024 over alleged question paper leaks. The National Testing Agency filed a petition to centralize these cases to avoid multiple litigations.
In another significant development, amid ongoing controversies surrounding NEET-UG, the Court called for responses from the Centre and the NTA regarding a plea for a CBI investigation into the question paper leakage allegations.
The Court also asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide instructions on a plea filed by activist Mahesh Raut, who is seeking interim bail to attend rituals for his deceased grandmother. Additionally, the SC upheld an order for the demolition of a Pracheen Shiv Mandir located at Geeta Colony near the Yamuna floodplains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NEET-UG row: SC issues notices to parties on plea of National Testing Agency seeking transfer of petitions from high courts to top court.
SC seeks response of National Testing Agency on plea seeking fresh NEET-UG, 2024 on grounds of 'paper leak', other 'malpractices'.
NEET-UG 2024: "Sanctity has been affected, so we need answers," Supreme Court to National Testing Agency
Supreme Court Deliberates on Activist Mahesh Raut's Plea for Interim Bail
NEET-UG 2024: SC issues notice to Centre, National Testing Agency on plea for CBI probe