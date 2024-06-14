Left Menu

Supreme Court's Friday Decisions: NEET-UG Row, Elgar Parishad Case, and Shiv Mandir Demolition

On Friday, June 14, the Supreme Court heard crucial cases, including a plea involving NEET-UG 2024 question paper leaks and the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The Court also upheld the demolition of a Pracheen Shiv Mandir near the Yamuna floodplains.

The Supreme Court addressed multiple high-stakes issues on Friday, June 14. The apex court sought responses from petitioners who had approached various high courts for a re-test of NEET-UG 2024 over alleged question paper leaks. The National Testing Agency filed a petition to centralize these cases to avoid multiple litigations.

In another significant development, amid ongoing controversies surrounding NEET-UG, the Court called for responses from the Centre and the NTA regarding a plea for a CBI investigation into the question paper leakage allegations.

The Court also asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide instructions on a plea filed by activist Mahesh Raut, who is seeking interim bail to attend rituals for his deceased grandmother. Additionally, the SC upheld an order for the demolition of a Pracheen Shiv Mandir located at Geeta Colony near the Yamuna floodplains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

