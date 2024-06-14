Prosecution Sanction for Arundhati Roy Over 2010 Speech

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena has approved the prosecution of renowned author Arundhati Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain. They face charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly delivering provocative speeches during an event in 2010, Raj Niwas officials disclosed on Friday.

The FIR against Roy and Hussain followed an order from the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate in New Delhi, officials added. The complaint was filed by Sushil Pandit, a social activist from Kashmir, on October 28, 2010. The case pertains to their participation in a conference titled 'Azadi - The Only Way' held on October 21, 2010, which allegedly advocated the separation of Kashmir from India.

The controversial event featured speeches from figures like Syed Ali Shah Geelani and SAR Geelani, along with Roy and Hussain. The FIR was registered after the Metropolitan Magistrate court directed it on November 27, 2010. Investigations are ongoing.

