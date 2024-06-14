Supreme Court Overturns Trump-Era Bump Stock Ban

The Supreme Court has invalidated a ban on bump stocks, a gun accessory allowing semi-automatic weapons to mimic machine guns, implemented during the Trump administration. The 6-3 ruling determined that federal law was not properly followed when the ban was instituted.

This controversial accessory was used in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, where a gunman unleashed over 1,000 rounds, resulting in 60 fatalities and hundreds of injuries. The challenge to this ban was brought forward by a Texas gun shop owner who contended that the Justice Department misclassified bump stocks as illegal machine guns.

While the Biden administration supported the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' decision to ban the accessories, the Supreme Court's ruling has reignited discussions on gun control and the reach of federal regulatory powers.

