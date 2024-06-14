Left Menu

MHADA Cracks Down on Unauthorized Hoardings After Ghatkopar Tragedy

MHADA's survey reveals 60 out of 62 hoardings lack NOC, prompting immediate corrective action. Following the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, MHADA and BMC enforce stricter compliance to avert such incidents. Notices issued for removal and legal action threatened against non-compliance under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888.

A recent survey by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) uncovered a startling 60 out of 62 hoardings on its properties did not possess the required 'no objection certificate' (NOC). The survey followed directives from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

MHADA's move comes after the tragic hoarding collapse on May 13 in Ghatkopar, which claimed 17 lives and injured over 70 individuals. To prevent future incidents, notices were issued for the immediate removal of unauthorized hoardings with warnings of enforced dismantling by MHADA with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assistance.

The BMC has issued show cause notices to advertisers requiring NOC submission within a specific period, threatening revocation of permits and legal action under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888 for non-compliance. A 40 feet by 40 feet unauthorized hoarding at Shubh Jeevan Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu was promptly removed. 'Ensuring compliance and public safety is our top priority,' stated MHADA VP & CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal.

