Hostage Crisis in Gaza: Tragic Losses Amid Conflict

Hamas' armed wing al-Qassam Brigades reported the death of two Israeli hostages in an Israeli airstrike on Rafah. The Israeli government has been accused of not prioritizing the hostages' return. Despite a rescue operation freeing four hostages, the conflict has claimed thousands of lives on both sides.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Hamas' armed wing al-Qassam Brigades said on Friday that two Israeli hostages held in Gaza were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Rafah a few days ago.

The group, in a video posted on its Telegram channel, did not release the names of those said to have been killed or provide any evidence. The Israeli government "does not want your hostages to return, except in coffins," the al-Qassam Brigades statement said.

Israel rescued four hostages held by Hamas in a hostage-freeing operation in central Gaza's al-Nuseirat on June 8. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said more than 250 Palestinians were killed in the raid. The war in Gaza erupted when Hamas militants stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel has responded with a military assault on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel says its campaign is intended to eliminate Hamas as a threat and free the remaining hostages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

