Students Challenge Hijab Ban in Bombay High Court

Nine college students have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against a directive by Chembur Trombay Education Society's NG Acharya and DK Marathe College, which bans hijab, burka, and naqab in classrooms. The students claim the directive is discriminatory and violates their fundamental rights.

Updated: 14-06-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:53 IST
Nine students have moved the Bombay High Court, challenging their college's directive banning hijab, burka, and naqab in the classroom. The students argue that the Chembur Trombay Education Society's NG Acharya and DK Marathe College issued an arbitrary and unlawful ban.

The girls filed a petition citing the directive as 'arbitrary, unreasonable, bad-in-law, and perverse.' Justice AS Chandurkar's bench is set to hear the case next week. According to the plea, the college circulated a message on May 1, imposing a dress code restriction through WhatsApp, which included faculty and students.

The petitioners argued that the naqab, burka, and hijab are integral to their religious beliefs, and banning them violates their fundamental rights. They unsuccessfully appealed to college authorities, the university chancellor, and the University Grants Commission. Failing to receive a response, they filed a petition requesting the High Court to quash the notice.

