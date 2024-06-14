Left Menu

Tragic Air Strike in Shostka, Sumy Region

A Russian air strike on Friday resulted in the death of one individual and injured at least four more in Ukraine's northern Sumy region. The attack specifically targeted the town of Shostka, located approximately 45 kilometers from the Russian border. Details regarding the extent of the damage were not provided.

A Russian air strike on Friday killed one person and injured at least four others in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, the military administration there said.

The strike hit the town of Shostka, approximately 45 km (28 miles) from the border with Russia, it said on the Telegram app. It gave no details about damage.

