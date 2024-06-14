Tragic Air Strike in Shostka, Sumy Region
A Russian air strike on Friday resulted in the death of one individual and injured at least four more in Ukraine's northern Sumy region. The attack specifically targeted the town of Shostka, located approximately 45 kilometers from the Russian border. Details regarding the extent of the damage were not provided.
14-06-2024
