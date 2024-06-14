Left Menu

Former Minister Senthil Balaji's Remand Extended Amidst Money Laundering Case

A sessions court extended the remand of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji till June 19. Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a money laundering case, Balaji's judicial custody has seen multiple extensions. The judge dismissed several petitions filed by Balaji and will consider another on June 19.

Updated: 14-06-2024
V Senthil Balaji
A sessions court has extended the remand of V Senthil Balaji, former Tamil Nadu minister, till June 19 in a money laundering case. Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14, has seen his custody extended multiple times. Principal Sessions Judge (PSJ) S Alli dismissed several petitions filed by Balaji, including requests to defer proceedings and furnish bank documents. Balaji's involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam linked to his tenure as the transport minister has led to continued judicial actions. The court will pass orders on another petition filed by Balaji seeking discharge from the case on June 19.

Balaji had undergone a bypass surgery shortly after his arrest and has been in judicial custody since. He has faced multiple denials of bail from both the Madras High Court and the Principal Sessions Judge. The Enforcement Directorate had filed a 3,000-page charge sheet on August 12.

This ongoing case highlights the complexities and delays often encountered in legal proceedings involving high-profile individuals. As Balaji continues to challenge the case's proceedings, the judiciary maintains its course.

