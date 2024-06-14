Nagpur Factory Blast: Tragedy Strikes, Seven Lives Lost

The death toll in the tragic blast at an explosives factory near Nagpur city has risen to seven, following the death of another worker on Friday evening. Despite the gravity of the situation, the factory owner and manager were arrested and promptly granted bail.

The blast, which occurred at Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd on Thursday afternoon, claimed the lives of five women and two men. The latest victim, who had sustained severe burn injuries, succumbed during treatment, according to medical reports.

Union minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari, who visited the scene along with officials, announced compensation for the victims' families. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the factory's director and manager for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances.

