Nashik Man Remanded in NIA Custody Over International Human Trafficking Ring

A special court in Nashik on Friday ordered the remand of Sudarshan Darade, a Nashik-based man, in NIA custody until June 19. Darade is accused of being a pivotal figure in an international human trafficking syndicate that coerces young people into illegal online activities, including credit card fraud and honey trapping.

Special public prosecutor Sandeep Sadavarte informed the court that Darade acted as a middleman, coordinating between a Chinese company based in Laos and recruiting agents. Despite his role as a forex trader in Dubai, Darade allegedly facilitated the transport of Indian youths to Laos through Thailand for these illegal activities.

Darade, the sixth arrest in this ongoing investigation, denies the charges, asserting that he was only complying with his boss's directives. His lawyer contends that Darade is being scapegoated in a broader scheme involving foreign nationals. After hearing both sides, the court remanded Darade to NIA custody.

