West Bengal CID Cracks Down on Recruitment Exam Cheating Racket

In a significant development, the West Bengal CID has apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in a recruitment examination cheating racket, officials stated on Friday.

The arrests are linked to a recruitment exam conducted by the West Bengal Public Service Commission for sub-inspector posts in the state's Food & Supply Department earlier this year.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects were detained on Thursday night in Kalyani and Dhubulia, regions in Nadia district. Notably, one of the accused holds a position as a senior auditor in the office of the Principal Accountant General, while the other is an employee of the central government and believed to be the mastermind behind the operation.

The investigation into the case was taken over by the CID at the behest of the Calcutta High Court. During the arrests, the officers seized eleven mobile phones and multiple bank passbooks from the duo, shedding light on the extent of the racket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)