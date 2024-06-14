Left Menu

West Bengal CID Cracks Down on Recruitment Exam Cheating Racket

The West Bengal CID apprehended two individuals involved in a recruitment exam cheating racket. The arrests, made in the Nadia district, relate to malpractice in a Public Service Commission recruitment exam for sub-inspectors. The CID seized eleven mobile phones and multiple bank passbooks, following a directive from the Calcutta High Court.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the West Bengal CID has apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in a recruitment examination cheating racket, officials stated on Friday.

The arrests are linked to a recruitment exam conducted by the West Bengal Public Service Commission for sub-inspector posts in the state's Food & Supply Department earlier this year.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects were detained on Thursday night in Kalyani and Dhubulia, regions in Nadia district. Notably, one of the accused holds a position as a senior auditor in the office of the Principal Accountant General, while the other is an employee of the central government and believed to be the mastermind behind the operation.

The investigation into the case was taken over by the CID at the behest of the Calcutta High Court. During the arrests, the officers seized eleven mobile phones and multiple bank passbooks from the duo, shedding light on the extent of the racket.

