Haryana Set for Legal Transformation on July 1

Haryana's government is preparing for the July 1 implementation of three new criminal laws that will replace colonial-era regulations. State officials, including Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad, are emphasizing public awareness and enhanced technical infrastructure to ensure a smooth transition.

Haryana is gearing up for a significant legal transformation as it prepares to implement three new criminal laws starting July 1. These laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad has reiterated the state government's readiness for the change, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring a seamless transition. During a video conference chaired by the Union home secretary, Prasad highlighted the state's efforts to train over 12,759 police personnel and other officials for effective implementation.

The state has also bolstered its technical infrastructure, installing video conferencing systems across jails and court complexes to facilitate virtual proceedings. The introduction of e-prisons software further supports the move, enhancing efficiency and reducing inmate transportation.

