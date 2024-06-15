Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister's Directives to Police: Ensuring Public Trust

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the state's law and order situation with senior police officials, emphasizing the need to address public grievances effectively. He instructed the police to provide top-notch services and listen to the people's concerns. Several high-ranking officers attended the meeting to discuss various issues.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-06-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 13:47 IST
Odisha Chief Minister's Directives to Police: Ensuring Public Trust
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a crucial meeting on Saturday with top police officials, including DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, to assess the state's law and order situation.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of addressing public grievances, with DGP Sarangi affirming that the directive is aimed at enhancing the quality of police services and ensuring people's concerns are heard and acted upon.

Present at the meeting were additional director generals Sanjay Kumar, R K Sharma, Arun Bothra, and Amitabh Thakur, among other senior officers, who deliberated on various operational and strategic matters impacting the police force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024