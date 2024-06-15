Odisha Chief Minister's Directives to Police: Ensuring Public Trust

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a crucial meeting on Saturday with top police officials, including DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, to assess the state's law and order situation.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of addressing public grievances, with DGP Sarangi affirming that the directive is aimed at enhancing the quality of police services and ensuring people's concerns are heard and acted upon.

Present at the meeting were additional director generals Sanjay Kumar, R K Sharma, Arun Bothra, and Amitabh Thakur, among other senior officers, who deliberated on various operational and strategic matters impacting the police force.

