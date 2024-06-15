Odisha Chief Minister's Directives to Police: Ensuring Public Trust
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the state's law and order situation with senior police officials, emphasizing the need to address public grievances effectively. He instructed the police to provide top-notch services and listen to the people's concerns. Several high-ranking officers attended the meeting to discuss various issues.
In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a crucial meeting on Saturday with top police officials, including DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, to assess the state's law and order situation.
The Chief Minister underscored the importance of addressing public grievances, with DGP Sarangi affirming that the directive is aimed at enhancing the quality of police services and ensuring people's concerns are heard and acted upon.
Present at the meeting were additional director generals Sanjay Kumar, R K Sharma, Arun Bothra, and Amitabh Thakur, among other senior officers, who deliberated on various operational and strategic matters impacting the police force.
