US Military Launches Major Strikes on Houthi Radar Sites Amidst Red Sea Tensions

The US military targeted Houthi rebel radar sites in Yemen's Red Sea corridor, following Houthi assaults on commercial shipping. A sailor remains missing after a Houthi strike on a Greek-owned vessel. The strikes highlight escalating Red Sea tensions as the US counters Iranian-backed Houthi threats to maritime security.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:46 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant military maneuver, the United States struck radar sites operated by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea corridor, authorities revealed on Saturday. This action follows a wave of Houthi assaults on commercial shipping that left one sailor missing.

Central Command announced the destruction of seven radar installations in Houthi-controlled zones. The strikes, intended to curb the rebels' threat to commercial maritime operations, mark the most intense combat faced by the US Navy since World War II.

Sustained attacks by the Houthis have significantly disrupted crucial cargo and energy traffic between Asia, Europe, and the Mideast. The latest US strikes come amidst broader geopolitical tensions, underlining the critical nature of securing the Red Sea for global commerce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

