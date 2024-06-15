Security Forces Thwart Naxal Plan, Defuse Three IEDs in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, June 15 (PTI) — Security forces on Saturday successfully recovered and defused three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that had been planted by Naxalites along an under-construction road in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to local police reports.

The IEDs, discovered between Gadamali and Kader villages under the jurisdiction of the Naimed police station, were detected during an ongoing road construction project, an official confirmed.

In a coordinated operation, a joint team comprising members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 231st battalion and the district police, along with their respective Bomb Disposal Squad units on road safety duty, managed to defuse the IEDs during a de-mining exercise.

'Three IEDs, including two weighing 30 kg each and a third weighing 10 kg, were found buried under the earth. The explosives were equipped with a command switch mechanism designed to target patrolling security personnel,' the official added.

The Bomb Disposal Squad successfully neutralized the devices without any reported casualties, ensuring the safety of both the construction workers and the security forces involved.

Naxalites frequently plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, which encompasses seven districts, the police noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)