Iran and Sweden agree to a prisoner swap freeing man convicted of war crimes over '88 executions

Iran and Sweden agreed Saturday to a prisoner swap freeing Hamid Nouri, convicted of war crimes by Sweden over mass 1988 executions in the Islamic Republic.

It remained unclear who Sweden would be getting released for the swap. Swedish officials did not immediately acknowledge the deal.

Oman mediated the swap, the state-run Oman News Agency reported.

Iranian state television reported Nouri was already freed and would be heading back to Tehran.

In 2022, the Stockholm District Court sentenced Nouri to life in prison over his role in the executions. It identified Nouri as as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj.

