Global Leaders Unite for Ukraine Peace Summit

At a summit in Switzerland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that Kyiv's positions have been incorporated into the final communique, emphasizing unity for peace in Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. He confirmed that the text is complete and no alternative peace plans were discussed.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:48 IST
  • Ukraine

Kyiv's positions have been considered in the final communique for a summit of world leaders convened to pursue peace in Ukraine's war with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday.

He told reporters at the Buergenstock resort in central Switzerland that the text was complete and "balanced." He also said no alternative peace plans had been discussed at the two-day event.

