Global Leaders Unite for Ukraine Peace Summit

Kyiv's positions have been considered in the final communique for a summit of world leaders convened to pursue peace in Ukraine's war with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday.

He told reporters at the Buergenstock resort in central Switzerland that the text was complete and "balanced." He also said no alternative peace plans had been discussed at the two-day event.

