Fugitive Arrested After 15 Years on The Run

Nitin Verma, a 42-year-old man implicated in three murders including that of his wife, has been apprehended after 15 years in hiding, police announced on Sunday.

Arrested in 2008 and later granted parole, Verma absconded a year later, evading police by frequently changing locations and mobile phones.

Initially suspected to be hiding in Palam Colony, Verma was ultimately located in Guwahati following a detailed investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel confirmed his arrest, noting Verma's endeavors to start a new business even while in hiding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)