Congress Criticizes Unilateral Relocation of Iconic Statues in Parliament

The Congress has strongly criticized the ruling regime's decision to relocate statues within the Parliament premises, labeling it a 'unilateral' move with ulterior motives.

Congress accuses the government of displacing statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar to remove traditional sites of protest right next to Parliament's main venue. The party alleges these changes undermine democratic traditions.

Lok Sabha secretariat officials, however, defend the move, citing visitor convenience and the creation of the 'Prerna Sthal' to house all statues collectively, facilitating easier access and homage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)