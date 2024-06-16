Father Allegedly Throws Two-Year-Old Daughter Into Canal

Left Menu

A man named Suleman allegedly threw his two-year-old daughter into a canal. He claimed that his daughter and son often fought. Suleman, a resident of Madhiyai village, is detained as police continue to search for the missing girl. The case has raised suspicions due to previous disappearances of Suleman's daughters.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man named Suleman has been detained for allegedly throwing his two-year-old daughter into a canal, police revealed on Sunday. According to Suleman, he took the drastic step because his young daughter and son used to quarrel frequently, leading him to forcefully separate them.

Residents of Madhiyai village, under Sardhana police station jurisdiction, informed law enforcement officials that two more daughters of Suleman had vanished under suspicious circumstances in the past, heightening the urgency of the investigation.

Suleman was captured on CCTV leaving the village with his daughter, prompting further scrutiny. Despite extensive searches, the missing girl remains untraced. Authorities have registered a case against Suleman on charges of murder and hiding evidence as the interrogation continues.

