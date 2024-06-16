Left Menu

Temple Heist: Miscreants Steal Rs 25,000 in Thane

Unidentified miscreants allegedly stole Rs 25,000 from a temple in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident happened between Friday and Saturday night. They broke into the temple in the Kalwa area and took money from the donation box. Police have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:17 IST
Temple Heist: Miscreants Steal Rs 25,000 in Thane
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified miscreants allegedly absconded with Rs 25,000 cash from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities reported on Sunday.

The crime took place at a temple in the Kalwa area during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to officials, the burglars managed to break into the premises and fled with Rs 25,000 from the donation box.

Upon receiving a complaint, law enforcement officers have filed a first information report under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024