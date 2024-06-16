Temple Heist: Miscreants Steal Rs 25,000 in Thane

Unidentified miscreants allegedly absconded with Rs 25,000 cash from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities reported on Sunday.

The crime took place at a temple in the Kalwa area during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to officials, the burglars managed to break into the premises and fled with Rs 25,000 from the donation box.

Upon receiving a complaint, law enforcement officers have filed a first information report under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)