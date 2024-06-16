Left Menu

Top Militant Commander Killed in Pakistan Security Operation

A top militant commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Waliullah, was killed by Pakistan's security forces in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The operation, conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department, led to a firefight where Waliullah was killed. He was implicated in several attacks and was a significant figure within the TTP.

Updated: 16-06-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:32 IST
  Pakistan

In a significant development, Waliullah, a top militant commander of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was neutralized by security forces in Pakistan's volatile Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, according to reports from the Express Tribune.

The operation, orchestrated by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu, was intelligence-driven and took place in the Lakki Marwat district. The sudden exchange of fire resulted in the death of Waliullah, identified as a local commander of the TTP Tipu Gul group, and son-in-law of Commander Atiqur Rahman alias Tipu Gul Marwat.

Waliullah had been implicated in numerous cases, including bomb blasts targeting CTD Bannu, DI Khan, and local police, along with various attacks on police and security forces. The TTP, allied closely with al-Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for some of the most heinous attacks in Pakistan's recent history, including the 2009 army headquarters attack and the 2008 Marriott Hotel bombing in Islamabad.

In a separate incident on the same day, a remote-controlled bomb targeted the vehicle of a tribal elder in Kurram, a region bordering Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of four family members and injuries to two others. Authorities have yet to identify the responsible party as investigations continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

