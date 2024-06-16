Rs 62 Crore Worth Drug Haul Found on Gujarat Coast

In an unprecedented drug bust, authorities have recovered 115 packets of charas, with an estimated value of Rs 62 crore, from the shores of Devbhumi Dwarka district in Gujarat over the past ten days, police announced on Sunday.

In response to earlier incidents of abandoned drugs being discovered along the coast, the district police initiated a comprehensive search operation. This effort, encompassing drone surveillance, yielded significant results. On June 7, authorities seized 30 packets of charas worth Rs 16 crore near Javernagar, according to an official police release.

The search operation led to the discovery of additional packets in various coastal locations. A packet was recovered near Mojap on June 10, followed by 10 more between Mojap and Shivrajpur villages the next day. On June 15, a staggering 64 packets were found near Chandrabhaga, Vachchhu, and Gorij villages. Altogether, 115 packets were seized, confirmed to weigh 123.72 kg and valued at Rs 61.68 crore after forensic examination. The special operations group (SOG) of Dwarka district, in collaboration with local police, has increased patrolling and launched awareness programmes for residents and fishermen.

