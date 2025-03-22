Major MDMA Trafficking Bust in Kollam: Woman Arrested with Contraband

A 34-year-old woman named Anila Raveendran has been arrested for allegedly trafficking synthetic drug MDMA worth several lakhs of rupees from Bengaluru, police officials disclosed on Saturday.

The arrest was made by the Sakthikulangara police along with the Kollam City Police District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) after a dramatic chase near the Neendakara bridge. Around 90 grams of the contraband was seized, indicating her extensive operation.

Anila, who has a history of involvement in drug smuggling, was accused of supplying MDMA to school and college students in Kollam city. Authorities are actively probing the source of the narcotics as the car used for the trafficking was confiscated.

(With inputs from agencies.)