Pakistan Ensures Safety for Chinese Workers Amid Strengthening Ties

Pakistan is taking robust measures to ensure the protection of Chinese workers within its borders, unveiling plans to establish a dedicated force for the security of foreign nationals.

During a Sunday meeting at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi shared the security blueprint with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong. The discussion also covered the Prime Minister's recent visit to China and the enhancement of Pakistan-China relations.

Naqvi highlighted that safeguarding Chinese citizens working on CPEC and other developmental projects is the government's utmost priority. He announced that comprehensive SOPs and a Special Protection Unit in Islamabad are being formulated to ensure their safety.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements, underscoring the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. The issue of safety for Chinese workers has gained urgency following a militant attack in March that resulted in the deaths of five Chinese engineers.

