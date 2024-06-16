Left Menu

Farmers Revolt at Ladhowal Toll Plaza Over Fee Hike

On Sunday, farmers protested at Punjab's Ladhowal toll plaza against a recent toll fee hike, led by the Bharatiya Kissan Mazdoor Union and the Bharatiya Kisan Union. They argued that the toll fee was the highest in the state and demanded its withdrawal, citing financial burden.

Updated: 16-06-2024 18:40 IST
Farmers rallied at the Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana, Punjab on Sunday, voicing strong opposition to the recent toll fee hike. The protest, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Kissan Mazdoor Union and the Bharatiya Kisan Union, saw demonstrators successfully pressuring authorities to halt toll collection from commuters.

Jagdish Singh, a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, highlighted that Ladhowal toll plaza's charges are the steepest across the state. Singh criticized the thrice-yearly fee increases, arguing they impose an undue financial strain on locals.

Echoing similar concerns, Bharatiya Kissan Mazdoor Union leader Dilbagh Singh questioned the necessity of toll charges, especially when vehicle owners already pay multiple taxes. The protesters' primary demand was the rollback of the recent toll fee hike, which had been implemented in April, prompting a heavy police presence to manage the crowd.

