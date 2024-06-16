Goa Police Investigate Newborn's Discovered Limbs Near Sluice Gate

Goa police have initiated a probe into the disturbing discovery of a newborn's limbs near a sluice gate at Mandur-Dongri village in North Goa. The infant body parts, apparently bitten by an animal, were found by locals who immediately alerted the authorities.

A senior official revealed, "Prima facie, it is suspected someone had tried to dispose of a newborn's body." The case has been registered under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to the illegal disposal of a child's body.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

