Goa Police Investigate Newborn's Discovered Limbs Near Sluice Gate
The Goa police are investigating after animal-bitten limbs of a newborn were discovered near a sluice gate in Mandur-Dongri village. Locals reported the finding, leading authorities to suspect illegal disposal of the child's body. A case under IPC section 318 has been registered.
Goa police have initiated a probe into the disturbing discovery of a newborn's limbs near a sluice gate at Mandur-Dongri village in North Goa. The infant body parts, apparently bitten by an animal, were found by locals who immediately alerted the authorities.
A senior official revealed, "Prima facie, it is suspected someone had tried to dispose of a newborn's body." The case has been registered under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to the illegal disposal of a child's body.
Further investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
