Left Menu

Goa Police Investigate Newborn's Discovered Limbs Near Sluice Gate

The Goa police are investigating after animal-bitten limbs of a newborn were discovered near a sluice gate in Mandur-Dongri village. Locals reported the finding, leading authorities to suspect illegal disposal of the child's body. A case under IPC section 318 has been registered.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:07 IST
Goa Police Investigate Newborn's Discovered Limbs Near Sluice Gate
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Goa police have initiated a probe into the disturbing discovery of a newborn's limbs near a sluice gate at Mandur-Dongri village in North Goa. The infant body parts, apparently bitten by an animal, were found by locals who immediately alerted the authorities.

A senior official revealed, "Prima facie, it is suspected someone had tried to dispose of a newborn's body." The case has been registered under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to the illegal disposal of a child's body.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024